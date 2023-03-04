2 wanted in Gzb jewellery shop robbery arrested

New Delhi: Following a brief exchange of fire, two criminals wanted in robbery at jewellery shop in Jagriti Vihar area of Ghaziabad have been arrested by police, officials said on Friday.

According to police, the arrested accused have been identified as Ekal (20) and Shiva (19), both residents of Muradnagar area of Ghaziabad. Cops said that Shiva has sustained bullet injury in his leg during retaliatory firing from police. Nipun Agarwal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (City), Ghaziabad said that on February 21, four masked men tried to rob a jewellery shop in Ghaziabad’s Jagriti Vihar area.

On the basis of investigations, police found involvement of the two arrested persons along with their other two gang members. “All the accused were identified on the basis of CCTV footage and eight teams were formed to work out the case,” the DCP added. The officer informed that on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, police managed to arrest both the criminals.

“Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted the criminals who were travelling on a scooter. On being surrounded by police, the criminals opened fire on police and during retaliation, an accused identified as Shiva sustained bullet injury in leg and he was admitted to hospital for treatment. The other accused was presented before court and sent to jail on Friday,”

Agarwal said.