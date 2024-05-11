2 teen’s stabbed to death over personal enimity

NEW DELHI: Two 17-year-old boys were stabbed to death and another was injured after they were allegedly attacked by a group of men in south Delhi, police said on Friday.

According to police, the incident occurred on Wednesday in the Tigri area.

DCP (south) Ankit Chauhan said around seven men attacked the victims with knives and sticks when they were standing at the C-Block in the Sangam Vihar area.

All three victims were rushed to the hospital where One of them was declared dead on arrival. Another succumbed to his injuries. While the third one is undergoing treatment, police said.

During the investigation, the police found that one of the victims had allegedly slapped one of the accused a few days ago and a minor scuffle broke out between the

two groups.

Seeking revenge, the accused attacked the victims, the DCP said. The police formed multiple teams, examined CCTV footage and identified the accused.

“Two of them, Farid alias Aman and Abhishek alias Babu, both aged 19 years, were arrested and put under sustain interrogation,” DCP Chauhan said. The accused and the victims are residents of the same locality.

They are school dropouts and would often engage in petty fights, he said.

A case of murder was registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.