2 teenagers involved in murder of Amazon manager arrested

New Delhi: Two teenagers involved in the murder of a senior manager at Amazon have been arrested.



The murder on the night of August 29 sent shockwaves through the quiet neighbourhood of Bhajanpura, Delhi.

The incident, involving five individuals, has now been partially solved with the apprehension of two suspects.

Late on the night of August 30, Sameer alias Maaya, an 18-year-old resident of North Ghonda, Delhi, surrendered to the police. Following his surrender, Bilal Gani, also 18, known as Mallu, was taken into custody near Signature Bridge at 2 a.m. on August 31.

The horrifying sequence of events began when the five suspects decided to go for a late-night ride on their mopeds, Ntorq and Honda Activa, in the Bhajanpura area. At around 10:30 p.m., their journey took them to Gali No. 8/4, a narrow road where only one bike could pass at a time.

A dispute arose between Bilal Gani’s group and the victims, senior Amazon manager Harpreet Gill and the critically injured Govind Singh, over the right of way. In a fit of rage, Sameer produced a pistol and opened fire on both victims. The suspects swiftly fled the scene after the ruthless attack. The other three suspects have been identified as Sohail alias Bawarchi (23), Junaid alias Biryani (23), and Adnan alias Don (19).

The Bhajanpura police responded promptly to the incident, utilizing nearby CCTV footage, technical analysis, and manual surveillance to apprehend Sameer and Bilal.

Bilal, who had just turned 18, already had a dark criminal record, having been involved in two heinous cases of murder and scooter robbery in 2022.

He had managed to evade confinement in a Children’s Observation Home previously. Sameer, too, had a history of involvement in serious crimes during his time as a minor.

The investigation into the remaining three suspects is currently underway, with authorities diligently searching for their whereabouts.