2 Tala–Chabi gang members arrested

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have arrested two members of the Tala–Chabi interstate burglary gang, accused of breaking into a house in Krishna Nagar and escaping with jewellery and valuables worth several lakhs. The case came to light after a complaint was filed at the Krishna Nagar Police Station on September 12, when the homeowner returned to find the locks broken and cupboards ransacked.

The accused have been identified as Samrat Singh alias Samrath (30), a resident of Vadodara, Gujarat, and Samit Singh alias Sumit Singh (22), from Akash Nagar, Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The burglary took place on the intervening night of September 11–12, when complainant Manna Lal Surana had locked his home and later found the main gate forced open.

Police recovered stolen gold and silver after identifying two members of the Tala–Chabi gang, who posed as key makers, surveyed locked homes and used stolen motorcycles for quick escapes.