2 suffocate to death after fire in Greater Noida warehouse

New Delhi: In a tragic incident, two workers were suffocated to death after a fire broke out at a cardboard godown in Greater Noida on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.



As per officials, the deceased have been identified as Baburam (35) and Avneesh (31), both natives of Baduaun district in Uttar Pradesh.

Officials from district fire department informed that the fire was reported around 1.30 am on Friday from Milakh Lachhi village in Greater Noida west.

"Following the information conveyed, a team of local police and firefighters rushed to the spot after which the blaze was brought under control," Pradeep Kumar Chaubey, chief fire officer, Gautam Budh Nagar said.

After fire was doused, the fire officials checked the godown and two people were found unconscious.

"Both the victims were rushed to nearby hospital where the doctors declared them dead," the official said.

Police officials said that both the victims were found asleep in the smoke-filled room in the warehouse and allegedly died of asphyxiation. Investigations found that the two men worked as daily wage labourers at the cardboard godown and were living there as well.

"The families of the deceased have been informed and bodies sent for post mortem. No complaint in the matter has been received yet," CFO Chaubey said.