2 students killed in car accident in Gurugram

GURUGRAM: Two students were killed while three of their friends were injured when their car went out of control and hit a tree in the wee hours on Sunday here, police said.

The injured are being treated in a hospital, they said, adding an FIR regarding the accident was registered at the Sector 40 police station.

According to police, all five students were studying in different institutions. The deceased were identified as Ishan (23) and Bhavya (22). Ishan was a student of BBA in NorthCap University, Gurugram while Bhavya was pursuing law from Mumbai, said police.

According to the complaint filed by one of the injured Himanshi Aneja, she along with her friends Ishan, Bhavya Mathur, Vani Raswant, and Abha Mehra were returning after visiting another friend’s home in Sector 70.