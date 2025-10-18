2 snatchers, 1 with over 70 cases, caught

NEW DELHI: Two snatchers, including one with over 70 criminal cases, were arrested in Karol Bagh following a brief chase, police said. Officers recovered 22 mobile phones, a lady’s purse, and a motorcycle used in the crimes.

Kamran (27), a habitual offender recently released from jail, and his accomplice Sameer (22), confessed to multiple snatchings across central and north Delhi.

CCTV footage aided the arrests. Police are tracing other associates, linking additional cases, and identifying victims.