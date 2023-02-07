2 sharpshooters of ‘Pandat gang’ held

New Delhi: The Delhi Police nabbed two sharpshooters of the infamous ‘Pandat Gang’ who were planning to avenge the murder of their one key member, who was murdered by the rival ‘Bona gang’, the cops informed on Tuesday. The accused persons have been identified as Shiv Chandan Pandat aka Pandat Shooter (23) and Rohit (22), both are residents of Delhi’s Mukundpur area. The cops recovered 4 loaded firearms and a stolen motorbike from their possession. According to DCP Northwest Usha Rangnani, both were wanted in a firing case in the Bhalswa Dairy area, committed a day before their arrest.



Chandan Pandat wanted to replace the main leader of the ‘Pandat Gang’ who is running in judicial custody in the murder case in the Burari area. This gang operates in Mukundpur, Bhalswa Dairy and Burari and their main target is to terrorise the public, extort money and establish the only active gang operating in this area by eliminating rival ‘Bona Gang’ as they murdered one of their key members, Rangnani mentioned.

“On Monday, a tip-off was received that some criminals who were involved in the firing incident of the Bhaswa Dairy area just a day before, were roaming in the area to take revenge on their rival gang”.

“Both the teams were strategically positioned at two different locations near VIPS College, on the bank of the canal, when at about 7:55 pm they noticed two persons on a motorcycle coming towards them. On indication of the secret informer, one team approached to intercept them but they tried to flee away towards the main Outer Ring Road, on seeing police. Police staff responded swiftly by nabbing them”, Rangnani said.