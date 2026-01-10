2 pvt bank employees killed in road crash

Noida: Two employees of a private bank were killed in a road accident on Friday morning near Neemka Khajpur bridge on Khurja Road under the Jewar Kotwali area. The victims were travelling on a motorcycle when a speeding car coming from the opposite direction rammed into them.

The deceased have been identified as Himanshu Agnihotri(31), a resident of Sector-12, and Gaurav Chhabra(26), a resident of Ashok Nagar in Sonipat district of Haryana.

Both were living in a rented house in Jewar and were working at a private bank branch located in Thora village. Himanshu was posted as an assistant manager, while Gaurav was working as a cashier.

As part of their daily routine, the two left for the bank on a motorcycle on Friday morning. When they reached near the Neemka Khajpur bridge, a car being driven at high speed hit their motorcycle head-on.

The impact was so severe that the motorcycle was completely wrecked and both riders were thrown onto the road.

On receiving information about the accident, police reached the spot and rushed the injured to a private hospital in Jewar. However, doctors declared both of them dead on arrival.

Police have seized the car involved in the Jewar accident and taken the driver, Vishal Singh of Nagla Shahpur, into custody. Neither motorcycle rider was wearing a helmet, and deaths resulted from severe head injuries, police said.