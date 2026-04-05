2 pose as customer care, dupe man of over Rs 1L

new delhi: Delhi Police has arrested two men from Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi for allegedly cheating a man here for Rs 1.25 lakh by posing as customer care executives of an e-commerce brand, an official said on Saturday.

“The case came to light after complainant Arvind purchased an electronic shaver online on Oct 2, 2025, and found it defective. While searching for customer care details online on Oct 4, he contacted a number that appeared genuine and was assured a refund,” a senior police officer said.

The caller later reached out through social media and convinced the victim to share his phone screen and grant accessibility permissions. Soon after, the phone screen went blank, and Rs 85,000 was debited from one bank account, followed by Rs 40,000 from another, police said. An FIR was registered in Shahdara on Nov 13, 2025, and an investigation was launched.

During the probe, police analysed the money trail and NCRP data, which led them to bank accounts linked to the accused, Pankaj Yadav and Satyam Yadav (19), in Jhansi.

Both were subsequently traced and arrested.

“Interrogation revealed that Pankaj Yadav had provided his bank account to an associate identified as Vansh in exchange for money. He withdrew Rs 85,000, handed over around Rs 55,000 to Vansh and transferred Rs 40,000 to Satyam,” the officer added.

Satyam withdrew Rs 20,000 and transferred the remaining amount to another associate, Kamal. The accused also disclosed that calls to victims were made by gang members operating from Jharkhand.