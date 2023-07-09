2 people killed in separate stabbing incidents

New Delhi: Two people were killed in a separate incident in the country’s national capital, according to Delhi Police on Saturday.

Two men were arrested for allegedly killing a person over a trivial issue in north Delhi’s Sarai Rohilla area.

The accused have been identified as Abhishek alias Dancer (21) and Sunit (18), residents of Shastri Nagar, they said.

On Wednesday around 10 pm, victim Kamal (23), a resident of Wazirpur, was stabbed to death by Abhishek with the help of Sunit, a senior police officer said.

Meanwhile, a 28-year-old woman was stabbed to death allegedly by her husband in KN Katju Marg area, police said..

The 30-year-old accused, identified as Akbar, has been arrested, they said.

The accused husband is an addict and used to ask his wife for money.