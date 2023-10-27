‘2 of 3 remaining corridors of Delhi Metro’s Phase-IV in advanced stages of approval’

New Delhi: Two of the three remaining corridors of Delhi Metro’s Phase-IV project are in advanced stages of approval while the authorities are mulling extending the third line to Kundli in Haryana, an official said on Thursday. Sources said there is also a plan to extend the proposed Tughalakabad-Aerocity (Silver Line) till Delhi Airport Terminal 1D on the Magenta Line. In March 2019, the Union Cabinet approved three out of the six corridors of the Delhi Metro’s Phase-IV, which will further improve connectivity in the national Capital.

The remaining three proposed corridors which have not yet been approved are Rithala-Bawana-Narela, Inderlok-Indraprastha and Lajpat Nagar-Saket G Block. Two of these remaining corridors under Phase-IV project are in advanced stages of getting approval, Officer on Special Duty (Urban Transport), Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Jaideep told reporters here in response to a query.

Discussions are underway with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to extend the Rithala-Bawana-Narela corridor to Kundli in Haryana, the sources said. If approved, this will be Delhi Metro’s fourth expansion into Haryana after Yellow Line (Gurugram), Violet Line (Faridabad) and Green Line (Bahadurgarh).

This corridor is being planned as an extension of the existing Shaheed Sthal-Rithala corridor of the Red Line.

In fact, this may be Delhi Metro’s first-ever corridor to connect Haryana and Uttar Pradesh via Delhi. Shaheed Sthal metro station falls in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.