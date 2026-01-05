2 Nigerian nationals arrested for overstaying visas ahead of R-Day

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has apprehended two African Nationals for illegally staying in the capital city.

An anonymous source tipped the Operations Cell of the Delhi Police about the immigrants.

The accused were identified as Miracele Onyeka, and Moses Chinoso, both residents of Nigeria.

According to the police, the accused were detained during night patrol duty in the district and were later found to be overstaying illegally in the country.

Police said legal proceedings have been initiated for their deportation through the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), R.K. Puram.

The dedicated teams of the Delhi Police had been tasked with gathering intelligence and acting against illegal and overstaying foreign nationals in the area, particularly ahead of Republic Day.

During intensified patrolling on the eve of New Year celebrations, a team led by Inspector Gajendra Singh of the Anti-Narcotics Cell received secret information about suspected illegal African migrants moving within the district. The team intercepted the two men and asked about their travel and residential documents.

Police said the accused initially claimed they were Nigerian citizens who had arrived in India on tourist or business visas and had deposited their documents with the Embassy for safety. However, verification through the Immigration Department revealed that both were overstaying in India and did not possess valid visas. The two later admitted to being illegal migrants.

During questioning, the accused disclosed that they had been working in housekeeping jobs along with other African nationals in areas including Shahpura, Gurugram, and Noida, while residing in Kishangarh village.

Two Nigerians, en route to Hauz Khas for New Year, were detained. Passports recovered, deportation initiated. Police said the crackdown reflects zero tolerance, with ongoing surveillance and intelligence operations against illegal immigrants.