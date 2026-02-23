2 new rapid rail corridors originating from Sarai Kale Khan expected soon: Min

New Delhi: Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Sunday that the proposal for two new rapid rail corridors starting from Sarai Kale Khan is expected to be approved soon, emphasising that this expansion will enhance the high-speed transit network in the National Capital Region.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Sarai Kale Khan station on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS), Khattar said the proposed corridors would significantly enhance regional connectivity and reduce travel time between Delhi and neighbouring states.

“One corridor is planned from Sarai Kale Khan to Karnal in Haryana, covering a distance of around 125-130 km, which can be completed in about one-and-a-half hours,” the minister said.

Another route is proposed to connect Sarai Kale Khan with Babarpur in Haryana and Neemrana in Rajasthan, he added. The Sarai Kale Khan station, inaugurated virtually by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Meerut, will serve as a major interchange for the Delhi-Meerut RRTS and future rapid rail corridors.

Khattar described the station as a key hub that would anchor the next phase of NCR transport planning.

The minister said the expansion of rapid rail and metro networks was essential as Delhi grows into a major economic centre, placing heavy pressure on its roads and public transport systems.

He underlined the need for transit-oriented development, with housing and commercial spaces planned around metro and rapid rail stations to reduce dependence on road travel.

Khattar also stressed the importance of last-mile connectivity to ensure smooth movement between stations, homes, offices and markets. “Improving transport and housing together is the only way to ease congestion in Delhi,” he said.