2 nabbed for shooting dead Class 12 student in Rajouri Garden

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Monday claimed to have arrested two persons, who allegedly shot dead a Class 12 student in a park in west Delhi’s Rajouri Garden area.



The police said that the accused had arranged a country made pistol on Rs 5,000 to avenge an assault.

A bullet-ridden body of Alok Mathur (18) was recovered from a park in Rajouri Garden on Saturday morning, police said.

The police had earlier suspected that he was attacked by a sharp-edged weapon but the autopsy suggested that he was shot twice, they said.

An officer said it has been found during the course of investigations that Alok, who studied in Class 12 in a government school, had a fight with the accused a week ago along with two of his friends.

“Alok and his friends had beaten up Saurav Chopra and Pratham in that fight. To avenge, the duo specially arranged the firearm for Rs 5,000 and attacked Alok on Friday night,” an officer said.

Saurav and Pratham were arrested from their residences in Raghubir Nagar on Sunday, police said and added further investigation is on.