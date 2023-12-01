2 nabbed for phone snatchings

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have apprehended two individuals involved in a spate of snatchings, culminating in the recovery of stolen phones from different locations.



The police received the information through the complaint registered at Shastri Park Police Station.

The apprehended individuals were identified as Tehsin alias Pehelwan (30), son of Wakil Ahmed, resident of Dayalpur, Delhi, and Shehnoor (22), son of Fakira, resident of Janta Colony, Welcome.

According to the police, the incident took place on November 25, within the confines of Jafrabad Metro Station in North East Delhi. The victim, a 22-year-old woman, fell prey to a snatching where her mobile phone was snatched.

The subsequent FIR, numbered 28/2023 and dated November 26, 2023, was filed under sections 356/379 of the Indian Penal Code at Shastri Park Metro Police Station.

Tehsin, a seasoned criminal with a notorious history, has been involved in over 17 previous criminal incidents, including robbery, snatching, and violations of the Arms Act.

On the other hand, Shehnoor, with no prior criminal record, was found accompanying Tehsin.

Two stolen or snatched phones, one from Seelampur and another from Bhajanpura, were recovered from their possession during the arrests.