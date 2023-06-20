2 more held in sisters’ murder case

New Delhi: Two more people were arrested in connection with the murder of two sisters in southwest Delhi’s R K Puram area, police said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Kishan alias Chaudhary (27) and Ganesh Swamy (39), both residents of R K Puram, they said. With this, five people have been arrested in the case so far. Three others, including the main accused, were arrested on Sunday. Gunmen allegedly shot dead two women Pinky (30) and Jyoti (29) in R K Puram’s Ambedkar Basti on Sunday. The women were shifted to Safdarjung Hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries, according to police.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the assailants were after the victims’ brother Lalit due to a monetary dispute, the police had said on Sunday.

Three accused — Arjun, Michael and Dev — were arrested in connection with the incident on Sunday. They are history-sheeters and were involved in gambling, according to police.