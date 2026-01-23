2 more builders nabbed over Noida techie’s death

Greater Noida: Noida Police have arrested two more builders in connection with the death of a 27-year-old software engineer who drowned in a waterlogged basement pit near Sector 150, taking the total number of builders booked in the case to five.



The arrested builders have been identified as Ravi Bansal and Sachin Karnwal of Lotus Green. Earlier, Abhay Kumar, associated with Wish Town, was sent to jail. Police said action is being taken against builders found negligent in ensuring safety at construction sites. According to the FIR, a deep pit, allegedly excavated for basement construction, had been left open for a long period near a public road. The pit was filled with stagnant, foul-smelling water and garbage, posing a serious risk to commuters and affecting the surrounding environment and public health. Despite its proximity to the road, no barricading, warning signage or safety measures were installed.

Police investigations revealed that the land was allotted in 2014 to Lotus Green Constructions Pvt Ltd and allegedly transferred in 2020 to Wiztown Planners Ltd, though Lotus Green is said to retain shareholding rights. Officials claimed construction activity was carried out in violation of safety and environmental norms, with residents complaining of stench and polluted air.

Based on preliminary findings, provisions of the Environment Protection Act, 1986, and the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, along with sections related to negligence and endangering public life, have been invoked.

The FIR cites shareholding details of key stakeholders. Yuvraj Mehta, 27, lost control at a sharp turn in dense fog, fell into a waterlogged pit, and died. The NGT has directed authorities to file affidavits by April 10, 2026.