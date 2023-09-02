2 more arrested for murder of Amazon manager

New Delhi: In a significant breakthrough in the investigation into the shocking murder of an Amazon manager in a road rage incident in Bhajanpura, the Delhi Police have taken two additional suspects into custody, taking the total number of apprehended individuals to four.

The two newly-arrested suspects have been identified as 23-year-olds Sohel, also known as Bawarchi, and Junaid, also known as Biryani. Their apprehensions transpired late on Thursday night, marking a significant stride in the unfolding investigation. However, one crucial suspect, 19-year-old Adnan, remains at large, intensifying the ongoing manhunt.

The initial breakthrough in the case occurred when Sameer, known as Maaya, voluntarily surrendered to authorities on the late night of August 30.

Subsequently, Bilal, alias Mallu, was apprehended on the night of August 31 around 2 am by the Bhajanpura Police near the Signature Bridge.

The tragic incident, which sent shockwaves through Delhi, took place in Bhajanpura and involved the fatal shooting of 36-year-old Amazon senior manager Harpreet Gill. The confrontation occurred during a heated road rage altercation on Tuesday night. While the police have made substantial progress by apprehending four suspects in connection with the case, the pursuit of Adnan remains an ongoing priority.

Authorities are conducting relentless investigation to uncover the motives behind the incident and piece together the sequence of events that led to this tragic incident.