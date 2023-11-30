2 missing minor girls rescued, reunited with families

The Delhi Police has successfully recovered two missing minor girls, reuniting them with their families.

According to the police, the team of the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police relentlessly worked to trace a missing 15-year-old girl from the area of Shalimar Bagh Police Station, Delhi.

Despite initial challenges faced by the local police, the Cyber Cell team utilized call detail records (CDRs), analyzed mobile numbers, examined CCTV footage, and conducted raids across Delhi and Bihar.

The breakthrough came when technical surveillance efforts led the team to Dumra Police Station, Sitamarhi District, Bihar, where the missing girl was successfully traced and handed over to the local police of Shalimar Bagh Police Station.

The victim revealed during the examination that she had been lured and taken to various places by the suspects under the pretense of marriage and livelihood.

Yet in another incident, Constable Virender of Kashmere Gate Police Station discovered a frightened and abandoned 10-year-old girl near Metro Flyover, Kashmere Gate. Acting promptly, a team of the Delhi Police was constituted to search for the girl’s family members and initiate legal proceedings.

The initial reluctance of the girl to disclose information about her identity

posed a challenge, but through counselling and persistent efforts by the team, the girl revealed her father’s name.

Despite no missing report at Sultanpuri Police Station, the team took the girl to Sultanpuri, eventually reuniting her with her family in Kirari.

Further investigation revealed that the missing girl was reported at Jahangirpuri Police Station under section 363 of the Indian Penal Code.

The Delhi Police acknowledged the persistent efforts of its dedicated officers and constables involved in Operation Milap. As a token of appreciation, a reward of Rs 20,000 was declared for the team involved in the recovery of the 15-year-old girl.