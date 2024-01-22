2 minors held for killing 77-yr-old grandmother

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has apprehended two minors for killing one of the minor’s 77-year-old grandmother.



The police received the information about the incident through a complaint registered at GTB Enclave Police Station.

The victim was identified as Har Pyari (77), resident of GTB Enclave.

According to the police, the complainant stated that he had left his wife at home with their grandson, while he went to collect his old-age pension.

Upon returning around 4:00 PM, the husband of the deceased discovered his wife unconscious and rushed her to Jeevan Jyoti Hospital, where she was pronounced dead by the attending physicians.

The distressing revelation came when the elderly man, in grief and suspicion, discovered Rs 14,000 were missing from his almirah.

Upon questioning his grandson, he admitted to the horrifying truth.

He and an accomplice had plotted and executed the murder of Har Pyari to steal money.

The grandson confessed to hitting the elderly woman with a ‘Belan’ after covering her with a blanket.

He further revealed that the theft was premeditated, and his accomplice had been waiting downstairs during the crime.

The stolen money was returned by the accused after confessing to the crime.

In response to the statement of the complainant, the police registered a case under Section 302/34 of the Indian Penal Code at GTB Enclave Police Station and apprehended both culprits.