2 men thrashed near IGI Airport

New Delhi: Two Gurugram-based men were allegedly assaulted by a group of people for asking them to lower the volume of music playing in their car near the IGI Airport here, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, the road rage incident took place on November 23 in Aerocity and an FIR has been registered.

At around 5 am, the duo parked their car near a hotel and were discussing some matter. A group of men in another car parked nearby were playing loud music. When the complainants asked them to lower the volume, they were assaulted, according to the FIR.

“I don’t know why they got offended,” one of the complainants said.