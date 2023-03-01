Millennium Post
2 men steal flower pots set up for G-20 event

BY Team MP28 Feb 2023 6:33 PM GMT

Gurugram: Gurugram police on Tuesday lodged an FIR into the theft of flower pots set up for a G-20 event here after a video of two men allegedly stealing them went viral on the internet, an official said.

The complaint was lodged after District Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav took cognisance of a viral tweet and asked the Gurugram police to intervene and investigate the matter. The incident took place Monday in front of the Ambience mall on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway. The man in the video can also be seen putting those pots in an SUV.

Numerous flower pots planted with colourful flowers were set up here ahead of G-20 meetings that are scheduled to take place in this Haryana city from March 1 to 4.

An FIR was registered against the unidentified accused under section 379 (theft)

of the IPC at the DLF Phase 3 police station.

“FIR has been registered. We are trying to identify the accused and their vehicle. They will be arrested soon,” said DCP Vij.

