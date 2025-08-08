2 men held for robbing DTC bus conductor at knifepoint

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have arrested two men for allegedly robbing a DTC bus conductor, inside the vehicle, at knifepoint in the Badarpur area of southeast Delhi, an official said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Gopal Gupta (25) and Babu Mishra alias Chiranjivi (27).

According to police, the incident occurred on Thursday evening when the bus was returning from Mori Gate and reached near the Badarpur Border U-turn on Main Mathura Road. “The conductor, Pintu Yadav, alleged that the two passengers began arguing with him, pulled out a knife, physically assaulted and robbed him,” a police officer said.

The duo robbed the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) conductor of Rs 455.

Following a PCR call, an FIR was registered at the Badarpur police station.

Police used CCTV, local inputs, and raids to arrest two suspects near Tughlakabad Metro, recovering the loot; both have multiple

prior criminal cases.