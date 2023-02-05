2 men arrested for swindling rlys job seekers of Rs 2.68 crore

New Delhi: In a major breakthrough, Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing has arrested a 67-year-old man and his 43-year-old accomplice for being part of a gang that scammed 28 people from Tamil Nadu of Rs 2.68 crore with the promise of a job and “training” them in counting trains at New Delhi Railway Station, officials said on Sunday.

Sivaraman V, who hails from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu was arrested from government servant quarter here on Mahadev Marg, while his accomplice, Vikas Rana, who is a resident of Govindpuri, was arrested from Darjeeling where he had been hiding, they said.

Police said Sivaraman, a freelancer, was ready to do any job to make easy money while Rana, who worked at National Museum of Natural History as an educational assistant but had quit his job in March 2022.

At least three teams of EOW worked to crack the case, police said.

Police have identified a 35-year-old Satender Dubey from Bihar as the kingpin of the gang. He lived in southwest Delhi’s Uttam Nagar. Dubey, along with an accomplice of his, 24-year-old Rahul Chaudhary, are on the run, police said.

According to Rana, it was Dubey who had contacted him to place two people in contractual positions in his department at the Natural Museum of Natural. Rana got the two people placed and was paid Rs 6,000 for each placement, a senior police officer said.