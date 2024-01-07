2 members of Bawana-Bali gang arrested

New Delhi: The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has successfully apprehended two active members of the notorious Neeraj Bawana-Naveen Bali gang.



Both criminals were wanted in connection with an attempted murder case registered at Lajpat Nagar Police Station.

The police received the information about the

members through unknown sources at the Special Cell of the Delhi Police.

The arrested accused were identified as Subeg Singh alias Shibbu (32), resident of Mehrauli, and Saurabh alias Gaurav (32), resident of Lajpat Nagar, New Delhi.

According to the police, the duo, affiliated with the Neeraj Bawana-Naveen Bali gang, has been part of the ongoing

rivalry between the Kapil Panwar gang and their own gang, aiming to establish dominance in south Delhi.

The gang’s ruthlessness came to light when they targeted and attacked Rohit Singh, a financier, in Lajpat Nagar on November 3, 2023, firing multiple rounds at him.

Fortunately, Rohit escaped unharmed, but an innocent bystander was hit by one of the bullets.

The operation to arrest the accused was executed on Wednesday and was based on specific information indicating the presence of the gang members in the Munirka area.

The arrest, led by the supervision of ACP Ved Prakash and DCP Alok Kumar, marks the culmination of months of dedicated efforts by the police team.