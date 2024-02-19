2 lakh homebuyers feel cheated by government

Greater Noida: Having been neglected by the government for nearly a decade, homebuyers across various residential societies in Noida and Greater Noida are struggling to make their ends meet as their long pending demands continue to fall on deaf ears.



“Over two lakh homebuyers feel cheated as political leaders come during elections and make promises but we are still left bare handed. It’s 2024 now, the promises made in 2014 are still not fulfilled even after 10 years” said Abhishek Kumar, president, Noida Extension Flat Owner’s Welfare Association (NEFOWA). There are more than 50,000 residential units across the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida that are incomplete or their registry is pending.

Without involvement of government and public officials, such a big scam cannot be done. They are hand in glove with builders as they have diverted the hard earned money from home buyers into other projects leaving the ongoing projects incomplete, alleged home buyers. Mihir Gautam, a home buyer from Greater Noida West said that even after making full payment through lifetime savings and bank loan, there are no ownership rights on our homes.

“It is not justified to harass middle class home buyers. The innocent home buyers including women, children and elderly family members take to the streets on weekends to protest against the apathy” said Gautam.

However, no result has been obtained. “Political leaders come and make promises. They only find a vote bank in us. But after the election they are not fulfilled,” said Ashok Sharma, a resident of Supertech eco village in Greno West.

The issue of completing these pending projects was raised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally in Ghaziabad in 2014 election but even after 10 years this problem has not been resolved, home buyers highlighted.