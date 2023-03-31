2 labourers held for stabbing couple for not paying them

ghaziabad: Two persons have been arrested by Ghaziabad police for allegedly stabbing a couple in the Indirapuram area of Ghaziabad. Cops revealed that the duo was attacked by labourers who had worked at their house earlier during settlement of wages.



According to police, those arrested have been identified as Abhi alias Asmit and his wife Kavya, both residents of Ghaziabad.

On Thursday afternoon, the couple was attacked by the labourer following a heated argument. The victims, identified as Ravikant Sharma (52) and his wife Geeta (50), residents of Abhay Khand-1 in Indirapuram, were rushed to a private hospital by neighbours and are undergoing treatment.

Police investigations found that around two weeks ago, Abhi had come to the victim’s house to repair the terrace and same day, he visited Sharma’s neighbour, Mittal’s house for

whitewashing.

A neighbour said that when they reached Sharma’s house, they found Ravikant bleeding profusely from abdomen while Geeta was lying unconscious near the dining table in a pool of blood. “Immediately, we raised an alarm among the neighbours rushed them to a private hospital in Vaishali,” Rahul Kumar, a neighbour said.

“Abhi and his wife had had worked at Sharma’s house two weeks ago, but was not paid. On Thursday, both went to the couple’s house and attacked them with knife and hammer. They locked the house from outside leaving the victims behind and fled away taking cash and jewelleries from the house,” a senior police officer said.