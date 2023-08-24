2 killed, 1 injured as pressure pipe explodes in Noida factory

Two employees of a private company were killed while one was injured in a sudden pressure pipe explosion at a factory in phase-II area of Noida, said officials on Wednesday.

While the incident took place on Tuesday evening, the victims succumbed to injuries in the hospital late last night.

According to police, the deceased have been identified as Manoj Kumar (45), resident of Etah and Ishwar Dutt Sharma (60), a native of Dhoom Manikpur village of Dadri. Rajveer Singh (45), of Bahadurgarh in Haryana, is undergoing treatment in hospital.

The incident took place around 4 p.m. on Tuesday when the workers were fixing a fault in a pressure pipeline. There was a sudden blast in the pipeline and the metal structures hit the workers injuring them seriously.

The injured were taken to a nearby private hospital for treatment where two workers succumbed to injuries while one is undergoing treatment in the hospital where his condition is critical, said a senior police officer. Rajeev Dixit, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida said that the work of manufacturing spare parts is done at the company named United Drilling Tools Pvt Ltd in Sector-81 under Police Station Phase-2 of Noida.

“Following the information received, Police and factory personnel reached the spot, and all the three employees were rushed to a hospital. Two employees have died while the third employee is undergoing treatment whose condition remains serious. The bodies were handed over to the family after conducting a post-mortem. The police team is investigating at the spot and is trying to find who was at fault which led to such a tragic incident,” said Dixit.

“On the basis of a complaint filed by the family of the deceased, an FIR under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 338 (Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) has been registered against the company owner. Investigation is underway and strict actions will be taken,” the officer added.