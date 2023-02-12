2 kids, including newborn, killed in cylinder explosion

noida: At least two, including a 10-year-old boy and 12-day-old newborn girl, have died while four other members have sustained serious burn injuries after a fire broke out in a slum in Sector-8 of Noida early Sunday morning. Fire officials said that the fire broke out due to a gas



cylinder blast.

As per officials, the injured are referred to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi for higher medical treatment. “The deceased were identified as Armaan (10) and a newborn baby girl aged around 12 days. Among the injured are Rizwan (32), his wife Shabana (30), his son Ahad (04) and Shabana’s niece Nisha (20). Rizwan was a labourer and used to live with his family in 6x6 feet room in the slum in Sector 8,” officials said.

Pradeep Kumar Chaubey, Chief Fire Officer (CFO) of Gautam Buddh Nagar said that they got the information about the incident at around 2:50 am on Sunday and immediately two fire tenders were sent to the spot. “It took just four minutes to reach the place and douse the flames within 20 minutes. Six members of the family received burn injuries and all of them were rushed to hospital where two children were declared dead on arrival while four members were referred to a hospital in New Delhi for treatment. All the injured persons have received over 50 per cent burn injuries. Shabana’s condition is critical while other three are stable but doctors have kept them in the observation,”

Chaubey said.

The flames were doused by the fire tenders and the fire was limited to one home only. An inspection of the spot was done by the fire department and found that the fire broke out due to a cylinder blast.

“Prima facie the cause of the fire seems to be leakage in the gas cylinder and subsequently it exploded at night. The gas cylinder was found exploded at the spot. Further, the whole room had been charred into ashes due to the explosion. It seems that the mother of the child had woke up at night and heated some milk and since the cylinder was leaking, it exploded as soon as the flame was lit for the stove. Neighbours of the victim also confirmed and told us that a loud blast was also heard by them,” the CFO said.