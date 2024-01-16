2 juveniles nabbed in fatal stabbing of 19-yr-old street vendor

-New Delhi: The Delhi Police has successfully apprehended two juveniles for stabbing a 19-year-old street vendor during a dispute near Jama Masjid.



The police received the information about the incident through a PCR call at Jama Masjid Police Station.

The victim was identified as Armaan alias Kasim (19), son of Naseeb, resident of Loni, Ghaziabad. According to the police, the incident occurred at approximately 4.30 AM when a heated altercation erupted between Armaan and three boys.

Armaan and his father were well-known vendors in Meena Bazar, Jama Masjid, both earning their livelihood by selling goods on the bustling streets. According to preliminary reports, the dispute seems to have originated from a disagreement between Armaan and the three boys.

The victim was selling hookah flavour, and it is alleged that he humiliated the accused for their inability to purchase the flavour.

The accused persisted in their attempts to frustrate the victim, leading to a verbal confrontation.

As tensions escalated, the situation took a violent turn. Two of the three assailants, identified as juveniles, physically attacked Armaan, while the third, who is currently at large, inflicted a fatal stab wound on the upper part of the victim’s body.

Law enforcement swiftly responded to the scene after receiving information about the incident. Upon arrival, the police conducted initial inquiries and identified the victim. The tragic turn of events has left the local community in shock, as the victim and his father were well-regarded members of Meena Bazar. A case under Section 302/34 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered, and the investigation is actively underway.

Two of the juveniles involved in the attack have been apprehended, while efforts are ongoing to locate and bring the third suspect to justice.