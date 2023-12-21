2 involved in attack on BJP worker in Gr Noida arrested

Two wanted criminals, allegedly involved in an attack on a BJP worker in November last year, were arrested by police in Greater Noida on Wednesday, officials said. The accused are members of the Randeep Bhati gang who attacked BJP worker Sanchit Sharma alias Singga Pandit. Sharma, a close aide of Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma, was assaulted by some unidentified assailants in Greater Noida on the night of November 3.

He was hospitalised with broken bones and severe injuries after which an FIR was lodged at the local Beta 2 police station and an investigation was taken up, according to police.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Ashok Kumar said a reward of Rs 25,000 was also announced on information leading to the arrest of accused Shivam and Ajay, both aged around 35 years and residents of Najafgarh in Delhi.

“On Wednesday, officials of the Beta 2 police station arrested the accused duo near the Alpha roundabout. Two firearms and some ammunition were seized from their possession,” Kumar said. According to police, the names of nine people had emerged as suspects during the investigation of the case of whom four have already been arrested while two had surrendered in a local court.