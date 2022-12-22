2 interstate drug cartels busted

New Delhi: The Special Cell of Delhi police busted two interstate narcotic drug cartels in two different operations, the officials informed on Wednesday. The cops have arrested 6, including a woman and recovered over 5 kg of fine-quality heroin and about 4 kg of opium worth Rs 24 crore in the international market. The accused persons have been identified as Rahul Gupta (35), and Prateek Gupta (32), both are residents of Bareilly (UP), while Brijesh Kumar (33) is a native of Shahjahanpur (UP), Nemneihat Chongloi (35) is a native of Kangpikp, Manipur, while Sandeep (35) and Sunil aka Chedi (32) are residents of Delhi's Majnu ka Tilla area, the officials said.

According to DCP Special Cell Pramod Singh Kushwah, "On December 5, a team of Special Cell received specific information about Rahul Gupta, who was indulged in drug trafficking. It came to notice that he would come near a Foot Over Bridge at Outer Ring Road between Wazirabad and Mukraba Chowk, Delhi in the afternoon to supply heroin to one of his contacts. A raid was constituted. Later, Rahul Gupta was apprehended near Burari flyover, and 4.5 kg of fine-quality heroin and over 4 kg of opium were recovered."

Meanwhile, in pursuance, of the disclosure statement of the accused person, teams of Special Cell, trailed an associate of Rahul Gupta, namely Prateek Gupta and he was arrested from Bareilly, UP and 500 Gms of heroin was recovered from his possession. Another team arrested the source of supply namely Nemneihat Chongloi from Manipur. Later, another accused Brijesh Kumar was apprehended on the instance of accused Rahul Gupta from Tilhar, Shahjahanpur, UP on December 7, Kushwah said.

In another operation, a team of Inspr. Vivekanand Pathak and Inspr. Kuldeep Singh arrested two Delhi-based drug traffickers Sandeep and Sunil aka Chhedi and 400 Gms of heroin was recovered from them. Both the drug suppliers have been absconding in a case of the NDPS Act. In this case, the Special Cell had arrested Vishal and the names of Sandeep and Sunil aka Chhedi surfaced during his interrogation, DCP Special Cell confirmed.

Sandeep was arrested from Madhuban Chowk, Outer Ring Road, on interrogation, he admitted that he would procure heroin from Vishal and Priya and further supply it to various persons in Delhi/NCR including Sunil aka Chhedi. Thereafter, Sunil aka Chedi was arrested from his house in Majnu ka Tilla and during the search of his house, 400 Gms of heroin was recovered, Kushwah added.