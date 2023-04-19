2, including 8-yr-old boy killed after unidentified vehicle rams into a van

noida: Two persons, including an eight-year-old boy, were killed while nearly half a dozen other passengers have been injured after an unidentified vehicle rammed into a traveler van on the Eastern Peripheral expressway in Dadri area late on Monday night. Cops said that the victims were returning from Kainchi Dham temple in Ramnagar of Uttarakhand when the incident took place.



The incident took place around 11 pm on Monday near village Maicha at Eastern Peripheral expressway under the Dadri police station jurisdiction. “A Passer-by conveyed police about the mishap and a team rushed to the spot. Police found that an unidentified vehicle has hit a traveller van which was moving towards Rajasthan from Uttarakhand via Greater Noida. The victims were rescued and rushed to nearby hospital where two persons succumbed to injuries while nearly half a dozen including the traveller driver were injured,” Sarthak Senger, assistant commissioner of police-II, Greater Noida said.

As per police, the deceased have been identified as Avadh (8) and Devendra Chaudhary (31) while the injured are Priyank Badjatya, Prakrat Chaubey, Rani Chaubey, Rajni Nehwal, Harsh Pandey, Shree Chaubey (3) and driver Ummed (40), all residents of Rajasthan.

“While the bodies of deceased persons have been handed over to family after performing post-mortem, the injured are under going treatment at GIMS in Greater Noida,” the ACP further said.

Police said that they have not received any compliant in connection with the incident. “As of now, we have not received any complaint in connection with the incident, however, an investigation is underway to find out other vehicles involved. The victims have told police that it was a large vehicle but since another vehicle was between, they could not see it properly,” the ACP added.