2 in cop net for running medicine supply racket

NEW DELHI: Two people were arrested for allegedly running a medicine supply racket and stocking banned pharmaceutical drugs in West Delhi, police said on Sunday.



The accused have been identified as Vinay Malhotra (47), owner of Shivam Medicos in Paschim Vihar, and Chandan Bansal (40), owner of Aggarwal Mediplus in Raghubir Nagar, they said.

During the operation, 3,360 Tramadol capsules and 84 bottles of Codeine Phosphate syrup were seized. The case dates back to September 2025, when police received information about Malhotra allegedly selling psychotropic medicines without valid prescriptions or bills. According to police, Malhotra was arrested after police raided his shop, and he failed to produce valid documents for the stock.

He revealed that he had procured the medicines from Bansal, who was later found to be supplying such drugs to multiple chemists without maintaining proper records or obtaining valid documents, police said.

Several firms also denied having any transactions with Bansal, and he was arrested on February 11, they added.

Both have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, police said.

They had been in the pharmaceutical business for over a decade and were operating mainly in the west and outer Delhi, selling banned medicines for higher profits. Police suspect the two were part of a wider network involved in diverting prescription medicines for non-medical use. Efforts are underway to identify other suppliers and recover additional stock, they added.