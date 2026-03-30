2 hurt as cars collide

New Delhi: Two men were injured after two cars collided near RP Chowk in northwest Delhi’s Pitampura early on Sunday morning, police said.

The accident occurred around 5.30 am on March 29 near RP Chowk, opposite GD Goenka School, under the jurisdiction of Maurya Enclave Police Station. Police received a PCR call from Raghav Mathur, who reported that a car coming from the Netaji Subhash Place side rammed into his Maruti Brezza at the intersection. Parth Gambir (21), a resident of Pitampura, sustained injuries and was admitted to Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh. Mathur suffered minor injuries and was taken to Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital. The other driver was also medically examined.

Police have seized both vehicles and launched an investigation.