2 house help arrested for theft in S-W Delhi

New Delhi: Two house help were arrested for allegedly stealing cash and jewellery in their employer’s house in southwest Delhi’s Bharat Vihar area, police said on Sunday. The accused identified as Anita (32), a resident of Shooken Vatika, Old Palam Road, who worked as a maid and Jitender, a resident of Palam, who worked as a domestic help, together hatched a plan of burglary, they said.

The complainant reported the incident of theft on Tuesday and stated that jewellery and cash were stolen from his house in Sulakhul Vihar, Old Palam Road, Bharat Vihar, police said.

During the investigation, police analysed the CCTV footage of the area after which the two suspects were identified and apprehended, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka), M Harsha Vardhan said.

According to police, Jitender ensured smooth access to Anita through electronic access to the fourth floor while she procured the original key of the house and waited for the owners to leave.

Later, they committed the theft and kept on working at the same place to avoid any suspicion of them. They had thrown the stolen items from the fourth floor in the adjoining park and left the society empty-handed, the DCP said. Both of the accused went to the park in the evening and picked up the stolen articles and hid it somewhere else. The stolen diamond, gold, silver jewellery and cash were recovered from the spot, police added.