2 held with illegal firearms in Delhi gang crackdown

NEW DELHI: The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police has arrested two members of the Irfan alias Chhenu gang with illegal firearms and cartridges.



An anonymous source tipped the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch about the criminals.

The accused were identified as Haji Imran alias Bada Imran (41), and Abdul Rehman (38), both residents of New Delhi.

According to the Police, the operation was executed following specific intelligence inputs, leading to a strategic trap set on G.T. Karnal Road, Kashmiri Gate, Delhi.

The team monitored vehicles coming from Shastri Park towards Malka Ganj. During the operation, an Ertiga car carrying the suspects was intercepted.

On sensing the police presence, the suspects attempted to flee but were swiftly apprehended by the police team. A cursory search of the suspects revealed the possession of illegal firearms. The police recovered a semi-automatic pistol loaded with three live cartridges and a country-made pistol loaded with one live cartridge.

During interrogation, Haji Imran revealed his criminal history, which began in 2010 when he joined the Irfan gang.

Imran was involved in a 2011 dacoity case in East Delhi with gangster Irfan alias Chhenu. He also admitted to participating in the 2017 murders of criminals Wajid and Aarif during a gang war between Chhenu and Nasir in Jafrabad and Bhajanpura.

Imran was arrested for these crimes and spent over three years in judicial custody. Released in 2022, he then teamed up with Abdul Rehman.

Imran has a criminal history with eight cases, while Rehman has prior charges for gambling and theft.