2 held over attempted robbery at elderly’s house: Cops

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested two men who allegedly barged into the Vikaspuri area house of a retired DDA employee and asked him to give up his car keys and mobile phones at gunpoint, according to an FIR.

Malkhan Singh Tyagi, 63, told police that he was sleeping in his room when two people barged into his house and brandished a gun. “When I shouted, my wife who was working in the kitchen rushed inside the room, but the person threatened her to stay silent,” he said in the FIR.

Tyagi reported that two men attempted to steal jewellery from an almirah when his son, Paras, arrived home. Seeing Paras, the men tried to escape but were restrained by neighbours and his son.