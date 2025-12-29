2 held in multi-state cyber scams involving digital arrest, fake apps

NEW DELHI: The Inter-State Cell of the Delhi Police Crime Branch has busted an organised cyber fraud network operating across multiple states, arresting two key accused in separate cases involving digital arrest extortion and large-scale online investment scams.

Police said the action followed a tip-off received by the Inter-State Cell regarding the activities of an interstate cybercrime syndicate. Investigations revealed that the network used layered mule bank accounts, fake WhatsApp trading groups and bogus mobile applications to siphon off crores of rupees from victims in

India and overseas.

In the first case, a resident of Bank Enclave in New Delhi was cheated of Rs 31.45 lakh after being added to a fraudulent WhatsApp investment group. The victim was persuaded to install a fake trading application named “Cventura” and was promised high returns. Acting on the instructions of the group, the complainant transferred money into six different bank accounts. Soon after, the app became non-functional and the group disappeared.

A case was registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and transferred to the Crime Branch. Technical surveillance and financial analysis showed that the funds were routed through multiple mule accounts. Raids conducted in Punjab and Gujarat led to the arrest of Arjun Singh (39), a resident of Surendranagar in Gujarat, who allegedly operated a second-layer mule account. He reportedly withdrew the funds and received Rs 2 lakh as commission. Two of his associates are still absconding.

In the second case, an NRI woman based in the United States was duped of Rs 30 lakh after fraudsters impersonating embassy and police officials placed her under “virtual arrest” through threatening video calls. She was coerced into transferring the money to a partnership firm account in Punjab.

Subsequent raids in Mohali and Chandigarh resulted in the arrest of Varun, a partner in the firm and the first-layer account holder. Police said the investigation has exposed a sophisticated cyber fraud network involved in digital arrest scams, fake trading platforms and rapid fund diversion. Several electronic devices, bank cards and documents have been seized, while efforts continue to trace remaining suspects and identify more victims.