2 held in Mahendra Park robbery case; victim shot during incident

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested two individuals wanted in a blind robbery case registered at the Mahendra Park Police Station.

The accused were identified as Mohit (29) and Monu alias Pintu (23), both residents of Swami Shardanand Colony, Bhalswa Dairy, Delhi.

According to the police, the incident, which took place in mid-August, left the victim with a gunshot injury during an attempted mobile phone robbery. The robbery occurred on the night of August 14-15. Zaid, a local shop owner who runs a biryani outlet at Fruit Mandi, Azadpur, was on his way home when he was attacked by a group of 4-5 assailants.

The attackers tried to steal his mobile phone, and when Zaid resisted, one of them opened fire, leaving him with a gunshot wound. The assailants fled the scene with his phone.

A police report was filed at Mahendra Park Police Station under various sections of the IPC and the Arms Act.

The Crime Branch launched an investigation into the case, analysing over 100 CCTV cameras in the area. Their efforts led to the arrest of one suspect, Ganesh, which provided critical information on the

others involved.

Acting on this lead, sub-inspector Sukhvinder Singh received intelligence indicating that the remaining suspects, Mohit and Monu, were in Bhalswa Dairy.

A team was formed under the leadership of Inspector Sandeep Swami and supervision of ACP Narender Singh.

The team laid a trap at a parking lot near the Golf Course in Bhalswa Dairy, where they successfully apprehended the suspects.

During interrogation, both men confessed to their involvement in the robbery and gunshot attack on Zaid.

The accused Mohit and Monu, along with their associates Ganesh, Uday, and Shivam, had been roaming near Azadpur Fruit Mandi on the night of the crime, searching for an easy target.

When they encountered Zaid, they attempted to rob him. The situation escalated when Zaid resisted, prompting Uday to fire at him, injuring him severely.

The group fled with Zaid’s mobile phone, but Mohit and Monu were arrested before they could leave Delhi.

Mohit has a criminal history, including a murder case in Bhalswa Dairy in 2020 and a prior arrest for illegal firearms. Monu, with a background in petty crimes, was involved in a wine shop robbery in Sonipat during his youth.