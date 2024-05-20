2 held in 2016 Bhalswa Dairy murder case

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested two individuals for a murder case registered in 2016 at Bhalswa Dairy Police Station.



An anonymous source tipped the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police about both the accused.

The accused were identified as Vikram Singh alias Vicky (35), and Shiva (24), both residents of Jaipur, Rajasthan.

According to the Police, on December 30, 2016, Veena Devi of Mukundpur, Delhi, witnessed her son,

Chanchal, being stabbed by Vikram and his accomplices, including his brother Shiva, after they forcibly entered her home.

Despite medical efforts, Chanchal succumbed to his injuries. Subsequently, an FIR under Sections 302 and 120B IPC was registered at Bhalswa Dairy Police Station.

While some perpetrators were arrested and sentenced to life imprisonment, Vikram and Shiva evaded capture.

Efforts to locate the fugitives were intensified following directives from the Election Commission of India to trace absconding criminals.

This meticulous investigation pointed to Jaipur, where the accused had concealed their identities.

A dedicated team led by the Delhi Police and supervised by ACP Rohitash Kumar launched an operation in Jaipur.

They identified and detained Vikram, who, under sustained interrogation, revealed Shiva’s location.

Both were subsequently arrested and transported to Delhi after notifying local authorities.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to fleeing Delhi post-crime, destroying their phones, and severing ties with acquaintances.