2 held for staging theft to steal employer’s Rs 20L

New Delhi: A 39-year-old collection agent was arrested for allegedly concocting a story and staging a theft of Rs 20 lakh to steal his employer’s money, officials said on Tuesday.

Anuj Deep Washerney’s female associate, Barkha Sharma (23), has also been arrested as she had kept the stolen money, the officials said. “A complainant was received from a businessman, who deals telecom equipment, regarding a theft of Rs 20 lakh from one of his employees who was on his way to deliver the money (to somebody) in Delhi’s Azad Market,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Manoj Kumar Meena said.

Washerney, a resident of Rohini Sector-24, narrated a story to the businessman that when he was on the way to the Azad Market, his scooter slipped and he fell down. People nearby helped him and made him sit at some distance from his scooter, police said. “Later, when he came near the two-wheeler and checked the cash, it was not found in the dickey and narrated this incident to his employer. The businessman lodged an online e-FIR,” the officer said. On investigation, police observed that the employee was not replying to the queries confidently and making various claims. When CCTV footage from the vicinity, as well as the route he followed was analysed no such incident was found to have occurred, he said.

During sustained interrogation, Washerney accepted his crime and said he had been working as a collection agent for long and was not satisfied with his position as well as earning. He hatched a plan and narrated the staged theft incident before his employer, police said.

Meena said that the money has been recovered and Barkha Sharma (23), a resident of Jagatpuri, has also been arrested as she kept the stolen money.