2 held for siphoning off Rs 5L from man’s account

New Delhi: The Cyber team of the Shahdara district arrested two accused persons in a case of online cheating, the cops informed on Monday. The accused persons have been identified as Yatish Kumar (30) and Dharmendra Kumar (22), both residents of Bijnaur and Mainpuri of Uttar Pradesh (UP).



According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shahdara, Rohit Meena, a case was registered where complainant Rizwan Alam alleged that a total amount of Rs 5 lakh was deducted from his Ujjivan small finance bank account through multiple UPI transactions without getting any OTP. The complainant is very poor and got the money by selling a small shop to repay loans, Meena said.

Later, the team of Cyber Police station collected the banking details in which the cheated amount was transferred and found that the whole amount was transferred into three accounts — Federal Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC bank account and all three bank accounts were found registered on the name of accused Yatish Kumar. The bank statement was analysed and found that the maximum amount was withdrawn in cash, Meena mentioned.

Further, it was observed that the transactions were initiated from Berhampore, UP while the cheated amount was withdrawn through ATMs located in Delhi. Following a raid, a team comprising sub-inspector Nandan Singh, head constable Amit and constable Sourabh nabbed the accused, Meena confirmed.

The accused disclosed that he took a loan from Sunny Loan application. When he was not able to pay the EMI on time, he was harassed by the recovery agents, the DCP said.

He started talking to agents of the application to provide him a job through which he would pay the EMI. Later, he came in contact with a person who introduced himself as Dharmendra (Raman Yadav). He offered Yatish 10 per cent commission for give his account details, police said.

When Yatish came to Delhi, Dharmendra transferred Rs 5 lakh in his account. Yatish withdrew the cash and gave it to Dharmendra and went back to Bijnor. On the instance of Yatish, his co-accused Dharmendra was found in Mahipalpur and was arrested, police said.

It was revealed that Dharmendra contacted the complainant and said he was calling from the bank. The accused said the complainant’s cheque had some technical issue and he needed the details of debit and Aadhaar cards, they said.

Later, the accused transferred Rs 5 lakh in the account of Yatish and took cash from him after giving his share. He deposited all the cash in his account which has been frozen, police said.

Dharmendra was also found linked with Chinese loan application and was in direct touch with Chinese people which is being investigated, they added.