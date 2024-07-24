2 held for selling illegal Chinese manjha

New Delhi: Two people were arrested for allegedly selling Chinese manjha in east Delhi’s Shahdara, police said on Tuesday. According to the police, 25 units of Chinese manjha (glass-coated synthetic string) were recovered from the accused, who were arrested in the Jwala Nagar area on Monday. “On July 21, inputs were received that some people were trying to sell Chinese manjha. A team was formed and two men — Gourav Sharma (29) and Happy Kumar (27) — were apprehended,” a senior police officer said.

