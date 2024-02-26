2 held for robbing Japanese national

The Delhi Police have apprehended two individuals including a juvenile in a robbery case involving a Japanese national.

The police received the information about the incident through a PCR call at Samaypur Badli Police Station.

The arrested accused was identified as Rahul (22) resident of Siraspur Golchakkar, Gali No. 4, Siraspur, Delhi.

According to the Police, the incident, which occurred near Siraspur Railway Fatak, has seen the recovery of all stolen items.

On a Saturday afternoon, the police were alerted to the robbery. The victim, a 45-year-old Japanese resident of Haryana, reported being assaulted and robbed by two assailants as he was walking towards Badli Railway Station from Khera Kalan Railway Station after taking photographs.

The attackers made off with his camera, two mobile phones, and a purse.

The police team of Delhi Police led by Inspector Sanjay Kumar and under the supervision of ACP Rishi Kumar, managed to identify and apprehend the culprits by analyzing CCTV footage and deploying local sources.

Subsequently, the accused were apprehended, and all the stolen items were recovered.