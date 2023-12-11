2 held for mobile phone theft, Rs five lakh fraud

New Delhi: The Cyber Cell of Delhi Police has arrested two men for stealing a mobile phone and orchestrating a fraud of Rs 5 lakh.

The police received the information about the incident through a complaint registered at Cyber Police Station Dwarka.

The arrested accused were identified as Vishvnath Mishra (41), resident of Hastsal Vihar, Uttam Nagar, Delhi, and Shubham (24) resident of Post Lakra, Banka District, Bihar.

According to the Police, they received a complaint about theft of a mobile phone on November 14, subsequently, the complainant registered another complaint on November 17 about the transfer of the fraudulent amount of Rs 5 lakh through NEFT from his bank account.

The swift response from the Cyber Police team resulted in the recovery of the stolen mobile phone and the seizure of a device used in the commission of the crime.

The investigation revealed that Vishvnath Mishra, a co-worker of the victim, had proximity to the beneficiary bank account and locations where ATM withdrawals occurred.

Tracking the alleged transaction, the police discovered that Rs 5 lakh rupees were transferred to an HDFC bank account in Barwala, Tarn Taran, Punjab.

Subsequently, Rs 1 lakh was withdrawn via ATMs, and Rs 50,000 was transferred to another account.

The Cyber Police, through coordination with banks, successfully froze Rs 3.50 lakh in the suspect’s account.

Following the arrest of Vishvnath Mishra, he disclosed that Shubham had stolen the

mobile phone and handed it over to him.

The duo activated the victim’s internet banking, transferring Rs 5 lakh to a relative’s account before withdrawing Rs 1 lakh rupees from ATMs.