2 held for manufacture, sale of illegal firearms

New Delhi: Delhi Police has apprehended a manufacturer and an interstate supplier of illegal firearms along with the tools for making the firearms.



The police received a tip off about the supply of illegal firearms. The accused was identified as Lalit Kumar (33) of village Gauna, Bagpat, Uttar Pradesh. The accused had studied till class 8 and was involved in manufacturing and supplying firearms in the past.

According to the police, one Bintu was arrested with a semi-automatic pistol, and six live cartridges were confiscated from his possession, leading to a subsequent search that unearthed an alarming arsenal.

In Bintu’s bag, the authorities discovered nine additional semi-automatic pistols, 18 single-shot pistols, and 148 live cartridges of various bores, on October 4 under the Firearms Act at Civil Lines Police Station.

During the interrogation, Bintu disclosed that he had obtained the firearms and ammunition from Lalit. This revelation prompted a four-day police custody remand to trace the source and associates of the recovered firearms and ammunition.

During the course of the investigation, the police team identified and arrested Lalit from his residence in UP.

Upon his arrest, Lalit Kumar revealed a chilling tale of his involvement in the illegal arms trade.