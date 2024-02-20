2 held for hacking into delivery app

New Delhi: Two men were arrested for allegedly making grocery purchases almost worth a lakh by hacking into a south Delhi woman’s online



delivery app account, police said on Monday.

The accused were identified as 25-year-old Aniket Kalra and 23-year-old Himanshu Kumar, both residents of Gurugram, police said. An associate of theirs is still at large.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Ankit Chauhan said the victim late on February 14 night got an Interactive Voice Response, or IVR, call with an automatic recording warning her of a potential hacking attempt into her account and asked her to click certain numbers in her phone.

As soon as she clicked the numbers, she received a message that online orders of Rs 97,197 were made from her bank account linked with the delivery firm app, Chauhan said.

When police analysed the call data record of the caller, they found that the call was made from an app-based system, connected with an IVR System.

Simultaneously, other details from the delivery partner were obtained and the location of the caller was found in to be in Gurugram, the officer said.

Police raided the place in Gurugram’s Sector 7 on Sunday and arrested Aniket and Himanshu, he said.

Two mobile phones (including the one used in offence), three SIM cards (including the one used in offence), nine credit and debit cards, and one fake Aadhaar card were recovered from their possession, police said.

During the course of interrogation, it was revealed that Aniket, a class 12 drop out, used to work as a delivery executive with the same online delivery partner, said another officer.

He was in touch with one Anshu yet to be arrested who taught him how to hack into people’s delivery firm app account through pre-recorded voice messages and access their confidential data, the officer said.

Once the gang would have the required information, Aniket would place online orders for grocery for as much money as there would be in the victim’s account, he added.

The gang gave random addresses in Gurugram for delivery of items to cover their tracks, the officer said.

Aniket and Himanshu would sell the grocery items in the local market at discounted prices and would send 50 per cent cut to Ansh via cash depositing machines or various UPI Ids, he said.

Himanshu owns a medical shop in Gurugram and used the shop to facilitate transfer of the defrauded money to various UPI IDs and accounts, police said.