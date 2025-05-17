2 held for ‘choking, robbing’ passengers in moving auto

New Delhi: An autorickshaw driver and his accomplice were arrested for allegedly robbing passengers after choking them unconscious in a moving vehicle, police said Friday.

The accused, identified as Raja (27) and Sonu (34), operated from the Old Delhi Railway Station, where they would pick up lone passengers in autorickshaws, often with one or two accomplices posing as commuters. “Once the auto reached a relatively isolated stretch, the assailants would suddenly overpower the passenger by grabbing and choking him until he lost consciousness. The victim would then be looted of all belongings and dumped on the roadside,” DCP (North) Raja Banthia said. The case that led to their arrest was registered on May 10, when Ranjit Kumar, a resident of Lal Bagh in Azadpur, reported that he had been assaulted and robbed in a similar manner around 4:45 am while travelling from Old Delhi Railway Station to Azadpur.